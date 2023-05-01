Mon. May 1st, 2023

    ‘Stop Deceiving the Population’: Russia’s Mercenary Boss Threatens Full-Blown Mutiny

    ‘Stop Deceiving the Population’: Russia’s Mercenary Boss Threatens Full-Blown Mutiny

    Reuters

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is back to humiliating the Kremlin and threatening to sabotage Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

    “Russia is on the brink of catastrophe,” he said in an interview with a pro-war military blogger on Saturday, openly calling B.S. on the Kremlin’s repeated claims that all is going according to plan in Ukraine.

    “We need to stop deceiving the population and telling them that everything is fine,” he said, accusing Russia’s top military brass of deluding themselves about the war or “not giving a damn.”

