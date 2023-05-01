Camilla ‘took private jets to join Charles on secret foreign trysts’ when he was on overseas visits

The romantic rendezvous is revealed by Squadron Leader Graham Laurie

He said: ‘They met abroad, but the press didn’t pick it up’

Camilla flew by private jet to secretly meet Charles while he was on official overseas visits and still married to Princess Diana, a new documentary reveals.

Another contributor to the documentary, My King Charles, claims that Diana had an affair with a bodyguard and flew into a rage when he was transferred to other duties.

Mr Laurie was part of a pool of pilots at RAF Northolt in west London, flying more than 2,000 Royal flights between 1981 and 2000. Most were with Charles – and he also flew Diana’s body home after her death in 1997.

“As for Camilla, I’ve never flown with her, but we did see her on certain trips when we went abroad,” he says. “There was supposed to be a civilian charter plane on the tarmac before we got there and it was still there when we left. I found out afterwards that Camilla had actually flown in and out on that plane.’

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, now married, meet in 1975

The film will air on Amazon on Saturday, coronation day. Sources at Paramount said Laurie did not know who paid for Camilla’s flights. At least one was made in 1994 when Camilla was still married to Andrew Parker Bowles and King Charles was yet to divorce.

Also on the programme, former Royal Protection Officer Allan Peters recalls how Diana became angry when he tried to stop an alleged affair with Barry Mannakee, another bodyguard. He says, “I was in my office at Kensington Palace and … she was standing in the doorway throwing her shoes at the back of my head, upset, because she blamed me.”

Sergeant Peters was working for Diana at the time, while Mannakee was assigned to her sons, William and Harry, then one year old. He says, “I started noticing that her behavior in front of Mannakee was getting weirder… As far as I could tell, they were having an affair.”

And he said Diana flew into a rage after Mannakee – who died in a motorcycle accident in 1987 – was transferred to other duties. “She was distraught,” says Sergeant Peters, adding, “I can safely say that the first person to stray in the marriage was the princess.”