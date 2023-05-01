Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Masked Neo-Nazis Crash World’s Largest Satanic Event

    Masked Neo-Nazis Crash World’s Largest Satanic Event

    Freddie vs. Jason. Alien vs. Predator. We can now add fascists vs. Satanists to this list of iconic crossovers, after the white nationalist group Patriot Front showed up in Boston on Saturday to protest “SatanCon 2023.”

    For the last few days, self-described devil-worshippers from across the country have been converging on the city for what has been advertised as the “largest Satanic gathering in history.”

    Yet the Beelzebub blowout also attracted 100 or so Christian protesters, who were joined by the designated hate group on Saturday afternoon.

