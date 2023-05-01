Watch: Peruvian soldiers arrive at the border with Chile to curb migration

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mostly Venezuelan migrants seek to cross into Peru to continue their way home, but Lima does not allow them to enter because they do not have the documents.

About 20 Peruvian soldiers have arrived in the Tacna border region with Chile, on the orders of Peruvian President Dina Boloart to help control migratory movements.

Officials in Arica, the northern Chilean city bordering Peru and about 2,000 km from the capital Santiago, declared a migratory emergency on Thursday.

Manuel Monsalve, Undersecretary of the Chilean Interior Ministry, said officials from both countries were trying to “control the crisis” and create a “humanitarian corridor”.