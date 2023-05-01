This $57 Custom Neon Sign Is My Favorite Amazon Lighting Hack

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Have you ever posed for a selfie or group photo underneath a custom neon sign? I’m betting you have. In recent years, these types of lights have become common fixtures in Instagram-friendly restaurants, bars, and Airbnbs. If you’ve ever wondered where these businesses are getting their custom neon signs, I’m here to let you in on the secret. This Amazon lighting hack lets you get a custom neon sign of your very own in about a week.

In the not-too-distant past, owning your own neon sign was extremely impractical, even for most business owners. You had to have a specialized craftsperson create these signs for you, and they were also very fragile. Today, modern neon signs aren’t made with neon or glass, but rather with ordinary LED lights in flexible tubing. The end result looks almost identical, and it opens up all sorts of possibilities for customization and creativity.

