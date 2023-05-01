Inside the colourful Playa House by Hugh-Jones Mackintosh in Palm Beach Sydney with epic ocean views

Playa House is a stone’s throw from Palm Beach in Sydney

The ultra-chic beach cushion has been nominated for several design awards

It has a colorful design and a breathtaking view of the ocean

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Directly across from a pristine beach is an incredible three-story vacation home with a striking color palette, sophisticated design, and breathtaking ocean views.

The spectacular Playa House, on Sydney’s Palm Beach, earns nominations in national home furnishing awards – and it’s not hard to see why.

Guests are amazed by the breathtaking sea view that acts as an ‘enchanting’ backdrop to the upstairs lounge, while an incredible outdoor terrace is carved into the rocky hillside where the house is located, with sunbeds and an outdoor yoga studio.

The palatial family home is as functional as it is stylish with sleek yet durable surfaces and living spaces of epic proportions.

Playa House’s designers moved away from bright whites and cool blues usually associated with coastal style, and instead embraced more vibrant hues that contrast with the modern concrete walls and stone floors.

What looks like a tiny seaside cabin is actually a huge three-story beach house with enviable ocean views and a playfully colorful design

Guests are amazed by the breathtaking sea view that acts as an ‘enchanting’ backdrop in the upstairs lounge, while an incredibly ornate outdoor space is carved into the rocky hillside on which the house stands with sunbeds and an outdoor yoga studio

A stone’s throw from Sydney’s Palm Beach, the spectacular Playa House is earning nominations in national home design awards – and it’s not hard to see why

Playa House’s designers moved away from bright whites and cool blues usually associated with coastal style, and instead embraced more vibrant hues that contrast with the modern concrete walls and stone floors

“We opted for a color palette that eschews the expected bright whites and cool blues of the coast for a sophisticated combination of sun-drenched terracotta and earthy khaki with judicious touches of soft blues and greens,” designer Justine Hugh Jones of Hugh Jones Mackintosh said.

The kaleidoscopic house’s unconventional approach to color has earned it a shortlist for this year’s Dulux Color Awards, which celebrate the most innovative use of paint in Australia and New Zealand.

Quirky art, whimsical decor, vintage furnishings throughout the house leave a whimsical impression while there are colorful details in every corner.

Quirky art, whimsical decor, vintage furnishings throughout the house leave a whimsical impression while there are colorful details in every corner

Quirky art, whimsical decor, vintage furnishings throughout the house leave a whimsical impression while there are colorful details in every corner

The lounge and studio open out onto a spacious outdoor deck with plenty of nooks to relax in and take in the enviable views, such as the round day bed and cute porch swing, all shaded by towering Norfolk pines

A rattan palm tree in the lounge pays homage to the beachy-chic concept and name of the funky pad suburb, while energetic patterns such as on the circus-striped bubble armchair add fun pops of color.

On the lower level there is an airy lounge filled with natural light with black wood beams on the sloping ceiling, a built-in bar and an adjoining yoga studio.

The lounge and studio open out onto a spacious outdoor deck with plenty of nooks to relax in and take in the enviable views, such as the round day bed and adorable porch swing, all shaded by towering Norfolk pines.

A generous and bright bathroom features a luxurious free-standing bath beneath classic coastal louvered windows that overlook the ocean, while the living room houses another lounge, dining area and modern kitchen

The cozy bedrooms are simple but still match the quirky color concept and hallways and foyers hide built-in window nooks

Going upstairs to the living room is another lounge, dining area and modern kitchen with sliding doors that can be pulled back to reveal a balcony and admire the picturesque scenery.

The cozy bedrooms are simple but still match the quirky color concept and hallways and foyers hide built-in window nooks.

A lavish and bright bathroom features a luxurious free-standing bath beneath classic coastal louvered windows overlooking the ocean.