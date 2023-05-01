Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston are lifted on chairs during traditional Jewish wedding ceremony

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kyle Sandilands paid tribute to his wife Tegan Kynaston’s Jewish heritage by incorporating several customs into their spectacular wedding over the weekend.

During the reception, the happy couple were lifted above the crowd on chairs as guests danced the hora, a joyful tradition performed at Jewish wedding receptions.

The radio shock jock was lifted by several of his groomsmen and muscular guards, while Tegan was carried by other guests.

The pair each waved handkerchiefs in the air as guests sang a rousing rendition of Hava Nagila, a Jewish folk song usually sung at weddings.

Couples traditionally hold one end of a handkerchief each to signify their union as they are lifted onto chairs.

To further honor Tegan’s Jewish faith, the couple participated in the ceremonial breaking of the glass at the conclusion of their wedding ceremony.

For the lavish reception, Tegan donned her second wedding attire – a glitzy white mini dress that showed off her dainty pins.

Their celebrity-studded guest list included John Ibrahim, who was spotted smoking a cigar as the wedding party posed for photos at the lavish venue.

During the hora, the couple each hold one end of a handkerchief or napkin to signify their union

The bride and groom made sure to mingle with their guests outside, with Kyle smoking a vape next to a group of bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids looked stunning in elegant blue slips and giggled together as they chatted with the radiant bride.

Dressed in a stunning Michelle Mason gown for the ceremony, Tegan seemed elated as she chatted with the girls while her new husband Kyle enjoyed his smoke.

Photos from the private ceremony obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia show the shock jock proudly standing arm in arm with the blushing bride after the newlyweds take their vows.

As guests lined up for a three-course dinner at the reception that followed, Kyle took the microphone to tell his bride: “Baby – we did it.”

“I always thought that the love I was looking for and wanted was a delusion and not attainable,” Sandilands said in his speech.

The shock jock said ‘I do’ to the communications manager at a heritage mansion in Sydney’s Darling Point at around 3pm in front of 130 guests – most notable being Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. She walked down the aisle to the sound of an organist

The wedding party posed for photos on a day to remember

You changed my life and made me a better person. I love you baby.’

Kyle added that watching Tegan become a mother to their son Otto “made him fall in love with her all over again.”

Before saying ‘yes’, Sandilands spoke exclusively to Daily Mail Australia as he geared up for the big day at the InterContinental hotel in Double Bay on Saturday morning.

He also shared exclusive details about his and his groomsmen’s $5,000 suits, revealing that he and his son wore matching jackets embroidered with the family crest.

“I wanted it to be a bit of a royal wedding. But Tegan said, “No, no. No swords, no medals. It’s not a costume party,’ he explained.

The pair danced for the first time to Hallelujah I Love Her So, an old Ray Charles hit, performed live by Guy Sebastian

The newlyweds could barely wipe the smile off their faces as they shared their first dance as Mr and Mrs Sandilands

However, things quickly turned upside down when the radio shock jock demanded that all of his guests jump to the dance floor and join the newlyweds.

They spun on the dance floor all night long as Guy Sebastian performed. A string quartet completed Guy’s heartwarming performance

Guy returned to the stage to belt out some hits once the party got underway

The newlyweds shared a kiss as they cut their wedding cake at the reception

Sandilands said his wedding cake, which he described as a “five-tiered monster,” cost more than $9,400

“So I embroidered my family coat of arms on the pocket and my son wears the same. I’m very happy. I’m looking at it now and it looks incredible.’

Sandilands officially began his wedding preparations at 9 a.m. Saturday when he was spotted arriving at the InterContinental Hotel.

The shock jock said ‘I do’ to the communications manager, 37, at a heritage-listed mansion in Sydney’s Darling Point at about 3pm in front of 130 guests – the most notable being Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.