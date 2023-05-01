Kyle Richards SLAMS fake ads using her photos to claim they assisted in her weight loss

<!–

Kyle Richards slammed fake weight-loss ads with her photos on Saturday and disowned the products on her Instagram story after battling intense speculation about her body transformation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posted screenshots of the ads and told her 4.1 million followers “DO NOT BUY THIS!”

“This website is a scam and is using my images,” Richards wrote, captioning BioScience’s keto-ACV gummies. “This is a false advertisement. I have not endorsed this product or ever used anything like it… These are not my words in these ads.”

Kyle’s public rebuke follows her detailed description of the rigorous workout routine that reportedly keeps her in shape.

But the reality star is still haunted by rumors that she used the controversial drug Ozempic to achieve her slim physique.

Don’t pull: Kyle Richards, 54, slammed fake weight-loss ads using her photos on Saturday, disowning the products on her Instagram story after battling intense speculation about her body transformation

Save your money: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted screenshots of the ads and told her 4.1 million followers to “DO NOT BUY THIS!”

Lies: Richards fired up BioScience, claiming the company used her likeness to sell keto gummies with the reality star’s permission

Earlier this month, Richards posted a few workout selfies showing off her exceptionally lean figure in a black bra top and leggings.

She captioned the shot: “1 hour alternating walking on a 10% incline at 3.5 mph and flat walking at 6 mph. Now abs & arms.’

Kyle shining a light on her fitness regimen can be seen as an attempt to combat the perception that she is yet another star riding Hollywood’s Ozempic wave.

The Halloween star spoke out against the “frustrating” rumors in February, telling Page six at the time: ‘I had never heard of (Ozempic) before.’

She told the outlet, “I had heard about it when they charged me, but I had already lost weight by the time I heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating for me.

The mainstay of Bravo adds: ‘What I don’t want to lose in this is that I want to be able to inspire people.’

Kyle has certainly tried to inspire her fans by regularly showing off her flat abs and toned arms on social media.

She went on to tell Page Six that her slimmer figure was simply due to a healthier lifestyle and sobriety.

Fitness queen: Kyle’s public rebuke follows her heels as she details the rigorous workout routine that reportedly keeps her in shape

Showing off her looks: The Bravo star is still haunted by rumors that she took the controversial drug Ozempic to achieve her slim physique

Healthy and wealthy: Attributing her incredible looks to a healthier lifestyle and staying sober, Richards hit back at Ozempic’s claims in February when she told Page Six she found them “offensive”

The Queen Bee of Beverly Hills said, “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs…so I’d rather be inspirational than people make up stories about me.”

Again hitting back at Ozempic’s claims, she said: “I’ve never tried Ozempic, none of those diet drugs and now hearing that diabetics can’t even get their hands on it, it would be extremely irresponsible to do so, so it’s extra offensive to me.’

The ongoing rumors were first sparked in January when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga called out Kyle for taking Ozempic while performing on Jeff Lewis Live from Sirius XM.

However, Gorga later explained that after Richards publicly criticized the rumors, she took back what she originally said about her fellow Housewives MVP.