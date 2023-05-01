Kyle Sandilands’ wedding to Tegan Kynaston: Inside the three-course menu

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyle Sandilands married his fiancé Tegan Kynaston on Saturday in a lavish wedding ceremony in Sydney, reportedly costing $1 million.

And one of his 130 guests has now shared a photo of the couple’s decadent three-course wedding menu.

It started with an appetizer of burrata, peach and arugula with candied walnuts and dressing.

Then guests were treated to the main course consisting of aged herb and pepper roasted eye fillet with a side of zucchini, arugula and parmesan cheese.

Alternatively, diners can choose a fish dish instead of the beef.

They were also offered chips with chilli and a baby cos salad with peas and parsley.

For dessert, guests enjoyed a chocolate quenelle with a layer of white chocolate.

Prior to the three-course meal, those present ate shrimp, caviar and oyster mushrooms and champagne.

As the guests settled down to dinner, Kyle took the microphone to say to his bride: “Baby – we did it.”

“I always thought that the love I was looking for and longing for was a delusion and not attainable,” Sandilands said in his speech.

Kyle added that watching Tegan become a mother to their son Otto “made him fall in love with her all over again.”

The wedding took place at Swift’s home in Darling Point, a late Victorian Gothic Revival residence with a $60 million price tag.

