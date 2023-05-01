Mon. May 1st, 2023

    How Joseph Dispenza Seduced America With Pseudoscience

    Apr 30, 2023 , , , ,
    How Joseph Dispenza Seduced America With Pseudoscience

    Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and official_drjoedispenza/TikTok

    Joe Dispenza wants you to breathe. He wants you to relax. He wants you to focus on the space between your ears. He wants you to focus the space beyond the space between your ears. He wants you to open your heart.

    C’mon! Dispenza says. C’mon! Open your heart!

    Can you do it? Can you move into a new state of being? Can you be defined by a vision of the future instead of the memories of the past? Can you let the thought become the experience and let the experience create the emotion and teach your body emotionally how that future feels now?

