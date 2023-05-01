Mon. May 1st, 2023

    News

    How John Roberts Saved the GOP (and Sparked Its Civil War)

    By

    Apr 30, 2023 , , ,
    How John Roberts Saved the GOP (and Sparked Its Civil War)

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Kudos to Chief Justice John Roberts for corralling the three Trump-nominated pro-life justices to leave the abortion pill alone for now, saving the GOP from another Roe-like disaster.

    Eighty percent of voters don’t like the Dobbs decision that ended the constitutional right to an abortion, a number that establishes a confrontation within the GOP between electoral realists and pro-life activists that is confounding the party’s presidential candidates.

    When the 7-2 SCOTUS decision was handed down—protecting access and availability in states where it is legal to take the two-dose pill that ends a pregnancy up to 10 weeks—many Republican lawmakers quietly breathed a sigh of relief. Any other decision would have further inflamed an electorate still furious over losing Roe.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

