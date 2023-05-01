Kyle Sandilands celebrity pals send messages of support to mark his wedding to Tegan Kynaston

<!–

Kyle Sandilands’ celebrity friends sent heartwarming congratulations on the occasion of his wedding to fiancé Tegan Kynaston on Saturday.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show shared a video on Instagram ahead of Kyle’s big day in which several A-list stars offered their congratulations.

Among the celebrities featured in the clip was American pop star Demi Lovato, who told him, “I just want to congratulate you.”

Sandilands, who previously lived in Demi’s LA hometown, has been a longtime friend and supporter of the embattled pop star over the years.

Kyle’s fellow Australian Idol judges Meghan Trainor and Amy Shark also shared messages of support.

Congratulations Kyle. You finally found your soul mate and she is beautiful and a good mother,” Meghan said.

“Tegan, you’re beautiful, Kyle, you’re a legend. I know it’s going to be boujee today, it’s going to be beautiful, just like you living with baby Otto,’ Amy added.

Guy Sebastian, who performed live at Kyle’s wedding, meanwhile gushed, “Can’t wait to see this wedding and celebrate love with you.”

“Wishing Kyle and Tegan the most magical, magical wedding,” singer Delta Goodrem added, while Australian Idol star Jessica Mauboy cooed, “I’m so happy for you both!”

Kyle married Tegan in a lavish ceremony in front of 130 guests at a late Victorian Gothic Revival residence with a $60 million price tag.

He moved his wedding guests to tears on Saturday when he shared a sweet tribute to his new wife.

As guests lined up for a three-course dinner at the reception that followed, Kyle took the microphone to tell his bride: “Baby – we did it.”

“I used to think that the love I was looking for and wanting was a delusion and not attainable. You changed my life and made me a better person.’ Sandilands said in his speech.

Sandilands and Tegan have been together since 2019 after going public with their romance on New Year’s Eve that year, when she shared a photo of the couple kissing in front of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022 in a lavish proposal after Sandilands popped the question while on holiday in Port Douglas, Queensland.

A month later on Valentine’s Day, Sandilands announced live on air that he was expecting their first child together, a son. Otto was born on August 11.