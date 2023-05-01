Ben Goldsmith tells how he took hallucinogenic drugs so he could see daughter Iris, 15

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ben Goldsmith has revealed that he took hallucinogenic drugs so he could see his 15-year-old daughter – and speak to her through a medium – after she was tragically killed.

The millionaire financier, 42, is the son of the late billionaire tycoon Sir James Goldsmith and the younger brother of Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith and television producer Jemima Goldsmith.

His late daughter Iris was only 15 when she was killed in a buggy accident.

Ben lives with his wife Jemima and their children Eliza, Arlo and Vita Iris on their family farm in Somerset.

He revealed that he had taken ayahuasca, a South American brewed hallucinogenic drug, which allowed him to see his daughter.

The psychic told Ben: ‘The last thing she remembers is that she was very confused and then panicked’

Iris was one of three children from Ben’s first marriage to banker Kate Rothschild. They have two sons: Frank and Isaac.

Iris was riding an all-terrain buggy, similar to a quad bike, around the family’s farm in North Brewham, Somerset, on July 8, 2019, when it flipped over. She was with a friend who immediately raised the alarm, but she could not be saved.

He told The Sunday times: ‘I saw Iris. I saw with surprising clarity the nature of the girl I had known so well and the relationship that existed between us when she was alive.’

Ben said he took the drug with 11 other people.

He had taken it once as a young man, but had not responded well to it. This time he said he saw his daughter Iris again.

He added, “My body was heaving and shaking as tears streamed down my cheeks. I felt so lucky to have known this girl for the time I did.

“I longed to reach out and grab her, hold her close to me, but I couldn’t.”

Meanwhile, during an hour and a half meeting with a spirit medium, Ben said he was amazed at what she told him.

He said the medium told him, ‘There is a girl. Boy, she has a strong character and she really wanted to get in touch with you.

“She wants you to know she’s sorry. I take it she’s your daughter?’

The medium added: “The last thing she remembers is that she was very excited and then panicked.”

Ben and his wife Jemima welcomed their daughter Vita Iris and named the little girl after the late teen

Ben previously said he had found the coronavirus pandemic to be a “time of spiritual healing” in a way, despite “all the human suffering that is happening around the world.”

He said life can be “hectic” with young children and a busy job, explaining: “An unexpected break from everything that has provided an opportunity for real reflection, for connecting with the inner self and for letting the of emotions.’

He went on to share how he had “cried a lot” over the loss of his daughter, saying, “I’ve found myself missing my Iris more than ever these past few weeks. I cried a lot.

‘Maybe that helped. Don’t know. I wish with all my might that I could get my sweet, brilliant, beautiful girl back.’

His mother, Lady Annabel, inspired the name of Annabel’s legendary Mayfair nightclub.

Ben welcomed a baby girl with his wife Jemima nine months after the tragic death of his teenage daughter.

Vita, the couple’s third child together, left the hospital after two weeks in ICU.