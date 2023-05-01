Hamdouk: The outbreak of a civil war in Sudan will constitute a “nightmare” for the world

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hamdok said, in an interview with the British billionaire telecommunications magnate of Sudanese origin, Mo Ibrahim, during an event hosted by the latter as part of the activities of his institution for governance and leadership in Nairobi, “If Sudan will reach a point of real civil war (…), then Syria, Yemen and Libya will be just small duels.” .

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok warned on Saturday that the conflict in Sudan could escalate into one of the worst civil wars in the world if it is not put to an end.

Sudan has plunged into chaos since a bloody power struggle erupted in mid-April between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

This conflict resulted in at least 528 deaths and 4,599 injuries, according to figures announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, but the outcome is likely to be greater than that.

“I think that would be a nightmare for the world,” he added, noting that it would have major repercussions.

Hamdok considered that the current conflict is a “meaningless war” between two armies, stressing, “No one will emerge victorious from it, and for this reason it must stop.”

About 75,000 people have been displaced as a result of the conflict in Sudan to neighboring countries, Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad and South Sudan, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, while foreign countries are organizing large-scale evacuations.

Residents trying to flee or staying in their homes suffer comprehensive crises, with water and electricity cuts and food shortages.

Hamdok presided over Sudan’s first government during the turbulent transition to civilian rule before he was overthrown and detained in a coup. Although he was subsequently reinstated, he resigned in January.