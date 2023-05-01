MAFS star Mitch Eynaud wins boxing match to NRL player Delroy Berryman

<!–

A bevy of reality stars showed up to watch Mitch Eynaud as he stepped into the ring to fight at the Team Ellis Pretender to Contender boxing event on Saturday.

Married At First Sight’s Mitch and The Block’s Josh Packham both emerged victorious.

Eynaud, 28, who appeared on the Channel Nine dating show last year, took on former Broncos NRL player Delroy Berryman, 32, in a close match.

Displaying impressive skill and determination, Eynaud triumphed over Berryman via stoppage, cementing his reputation in the world of celebrity boxing.

In another thrilling match-up, The Block star Josh Packham took on Al Perkins, who was making his boxing debut.

Packham demonstrated his prowess in the ring and defeated Perkins, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the celebrity boxing circuit.

The event also saw Mitch Leek become the new Victorian silver smooth middleweight champion, earning a victory over Damien Lock.

Other notable matchups included Luca Fraraccio of Heartbreak Island knocking out Love Island’s Ben Giobbi, and Jack Millar getting a win against Love Island’s Hugh Wilcox.

The celebrity boxing event drew a star-studded crowd, with several reality TV stars on hand to support their fellow contestants.

Attendees included Sam Carraro, Ciarran Stott and Antoni Topic, all excited to witness the exciting fights and cheer on their friends and co-stars.

The Team Ellis Pretender to Contender event proved to be a runaway success, showcasing the boxing talents of Australia’s hottest reality TV stars.

Promoters are currently recruiting reality TV stars for their next fight, with the new lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

The celebrity boxing event drew a star-studded crowd, with several reality TV stars on hand to support their fellow contestants. (Pictured: Bachelor Contestants)