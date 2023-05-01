Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic celebrate daughter Harper’s third birthday

    By

    Apr 30, 2023
    Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic celebrate daughter Harper's third birthday

    Doting parents Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic celebrate daughter Harper’s third birthday with a party at Vitaland Kids Café in Alexandria

    By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

    published: 03:55 EDT, Apr 30, 2023 | Updated: 03:56 EDT, Apr 30, 2023

    Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic spent Saturday night partying at Kyle Sandilands wedding.

    And on Sunday they celebrated a much more relaxed party: their daughter Harper’s third birthday.

    The doting parents headed to the Vitaland Kids Café in Sydney’s Alexandria for the toddler’s birthday party.

    The Today show host, 48, carried a pink Minnie Mouse cake into the room and had a big smile on his face.

    He dressed casually for the outing in a black T-shirt under a gray blazer, paired with loose dark trousers and a blue cap.

    Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic spent Saturday night partying at Kyle Sandilands wedding. And on Sunday they celebrated a much more relaxed party: their daughter Harper’s third birthday. Both pictured

    Jasmine, 39, carried a box of treats and was also beaming on her way to the venue.

    The shoe designer looked chic in a white shirt with a navy blue blazer and jeans.

    Also at the party were Karl’s sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl’s mother and Jasmine’s father.

    Karl and Jasmine recently revealed that their toddler daughter Harper May has a fear of balloons.

    The doting parents headed to the Vitaland Kids Café in Sydney’s Alexandria for the toddler’s birthday party. The Today show host, 48, carried a pink Minnie Mouse cake into the venue

    Jasmine carried a box of treats and beamed into the room

    He dressed casually for the outing in a black T-shirt under a gray blazer, paired with loose dark trousers and a blue cap.

    Jasmine shared a lovely photo of Harper posing with a bright blue balloon on Instagram when Karl revealed her phobia.

    “You,” was the caption of Jasmine’s post, before Karl commented underneath.

    “When (she) wasn’t afraid of balloons yet,” he wrote.

    Jasmine added: ‘I know what happened?!? We have to fill the whole house with balloons to help her overcome this fear.”

    Also at the party were Karl’s sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys (pictured)

    Karl’s mother and Jasmine’s father were also present

    The Channel Nine star has three older children with his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn: sons River, 15, and Jackson, 22, and daughter Willow, 16.

    He met the former model at a boat party in Sydney just months after his divorce from Cassandra in 2016.

    The Stefanovics got married in December 2018 at the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    The Stefanovics got married in December 2018 at the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic celebrate daughter Harper’s third birthday

    By

