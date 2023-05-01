Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic celebrate daughter Harper’s third birthday

<!–

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic spent Saturday night partying at Kyle Sandilands wedding.

And on Sunday they celebrated a much more relaxed party: their daughter Harper’s third birthday.

The doting parents headed to the Vitaland Kids Café in Sydney’s Alexandria for the toddler’s birthday party.

The Today show host, 48, carried a pink Minnie Mouse cake into the room and had a big smile on his face.

He dressed casually for the outing in a black T-shirt under a gray blazer, paired with loose dark trousers and a blue cap.

Jasmine, 39, carried a box of treats and was also beaming on her way to the venue.

The shoe designer looked chic in a white shirt with a navy blue blazer and jeans.

Also at the party were Karl’s sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl’s mother and Jasmine’s father.

Karl and Jasmine recently revealed that their toddler daughter Harper May has a fear of balloons.

Jasmine shared a lovely photo of Harper posing with a bright blue balloon on Instagram when Karl revealed her phobia.

“You,” was the caption of Jasmine’s post, before Karl commented underneath.

“When (she) wasn’t afraid of balloons yet,” he wrote.

Jasmine added: ‘I know what happened?!? We have to fill the whole house with balloons to help her overcome this fear.”

Also at the party were Karl’s sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys (pictured)

Karl’s mother and Jasmine’s father were also present

The Channel Nine star has three older children with his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn: sons River, 15, and Jackson, 22, and daughter Willow, 16.

He met the former model at a boat party in Sydney just months after his divorce from Cassandra in 2016.

The Stefanovics got married in December 2018 at the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.