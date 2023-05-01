Golden Retriever walks 40 miles over 27 days back to former owners who got rid of him

A charity claimed that Cooper walked 40 miles from Dungannon to Tobermore in NI

A rescue dog escaped his new owners and walked 40 miles back to the family who abandoned him, it is alleged.

Cooper, a retriever, went missing for 27 days as he walked 40 miles north from Dungannon, County Tyrone, to Tobermore, County Londonderry, back to his original owners.

Charity Lost Paws Northern Ireland claimed the dog’s ‘instinct’ led him home, making the 40-mile journey through forests and main roads at night without the help of humans.

But the dog’s new owner, Nigel Fleming, a photographer from Dungannon, said he “couldn’t believe” that Cooper was now home after he “disappeared in the blink of an eye” in early April.

Mr. Fleming had adopted the dog from kennels because he thought Cooper would be “good company” for his Golden Retriever Molly.

Mr. Fleming told Belfast Live: “I’m sitting here watching him and I can’t believe he’s home.

‘It was a disaster. The poor boy had no idea where he was and he was caught in the wind. I tried to chase him, but he was gone in an instant – so then the search continued.’

He said Cooper was now “safe” and eating small meals to “build strength” and lose weight he lost in the 27 days.

Mr Fleming added: ‘Even when he was missing, my faith in humanity was restored thanks to the incredible help I received, and today with him here by my side and with Molly, I don’t really have the words to express my gratitude. explain. I feel.’

A Lost Paws NI spokesperson said, “Cooper is a smart kid. Instinct brought him back to a place he knew. I’ll never know how he did it, but he did.

“We had searches day and night and we tracked him down to a place where we lost him, but now we know he was almost back in the area where he started before he was taken to the doghouse.

“It seems incredible that he was able to do this, but dogs are incredible and that’s why we work so hard to help them every day.

Cooper traversed main roads, forests, fields and country lanes for 27 days to return to his old home from an area he had never been to before.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of his rescue and a story that will live on in his family for generations to come.