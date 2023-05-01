Free F1 live stream: Where to watch Azerbaijan GP online from anywhere

2023 Mercedes W14.

This weekend’s racing action is free if you know where to look. Thankfully, we do and can show you below where to watch a free F1 live stream for the Azerbaijan race. This can be done by taking advantage of free trials on streaming services or by using a VPN to tune into a range of global services that are broadcasting the race weekend for free. If the race is on a little early for you, there’s also an extended highlight show running a few hours later that’s a great option if you can avoid the result beforehand.

Azerbaijan F1 live stream quick links:

US: ESPN – Sling TV Orange (first month half price – $20) | FuboTV (free trial)Access free live streams below via: ExpressVPNAustria: ORF (free)Belgium: RTBF (free)Luxembourg: RTL Zwee (free)UK: Sky TV (various paid bundles) | Channel 4 extended highlights (free)Race start: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. CET

Watch a free Azerbaijan F1 live stream

This weekend’s simplest option for a free F1 live stream is using a VPN to tune into one of the free European streams mentioned above. Sure, you’re not getting English commentary, but the data at the side of the screen tells a strong story, and you could always use an online text commentary site to keep up on events happening behind the scenes. The live driver comms are usually in English too – who will feel Alonso’s wrath this week?!

Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

If you insist on English commentary, you could always take advantage of Fubo’s 7-day free trial in the US. If you’re outside the US and want to try this option, you’ll need a VPN.

How to watch the Azerbaijan F1 live stream with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the race.Turn it on and set it to a country with a free live stream.Head over to ORF (Austria) | RTBF (Belgium) | RTL (Luxembourg).Watch on the live sections of the sites.Race start: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. CET

Are there extended highlights later?

In the UK, Channel 4 will show the usual extended highlights at 5:30 p.m. BST on Sunday. With coverage of the event lasting two and a half hours – it really feels like the entire race in all honesty. You can tune in on the Channel 4 website online and use a VPN as outlined above to tune in from outside the UK.

How to watch an F1 live stream in the US

ESPN carries coverage of Formula 1 racing throughout the season, and there’s plenty of it left to enjoy too. If you don’t already have access to the channel, there are a couple of cord-cutting options for you to consider. Sling TV’s Orange tier is usually $40 a month, but a special offer now sees that first month’s price slashed to just $20.

Fubo TV also has ESPN but is much more expensive at $74.99 a month. It’s very packed though, and is a favorite amongst cord-cutting sports fans. Better yet, you can get a 7-day free trial, so enjoy the race for free and cancel your sub before the week is up if you don’t want to keep it.

Note: Using VPNs is illegal in certain countries and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

