Terri Irwin has introduced her brand new look.

Daughter Bindi, 24, shared a portrait with her mother Terri, the queen of the wild, who just sported dark brown locks.

The Irwin matriarch, 58, looked stunning with the new look and she appeared to have sported a stylish finish too.

Terri was wearing a beautiful long-sleeved emerald green dress with a tight-fitting satin skirt.

The photo was in honor of Bindi being recognized for her work and receiving the Explorer’s Club President’s Award.

Terri Irwin doesn’t look like this anymore! Wildlife star, 58, debuted a brand new look at the Explorer Club President’s Awards, where Bindi and the family were honored. Bindi and Terri are pictured with Robert, 19

“This is to dedicate our lives to protecting, exploring and creating change for our Mother Earth,” she wrote.

“Thank you to ECAD for the President’s Award for Conservation and congratulations to the extraordinary award winners.”

Terri has always kept her personal life out of the spotlight. Earlier rumors circulated about a possible romance with Russell Crowe.

Both sides have always strongly denied it, as Russell is a longtime supporter of Australia Zoo and the family.

Russell will even be playing at Australia Zoo on June 3 as part of an indoor garden party at the beloved venue.

In 2021, Terri Irwin thanked the Hollywood star for his donation to Australia Zoo, which resulted in the rescue of a sick kookaburra named Archie.

The year before, he gave Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell a fig tree as a wedding present.

To celebrate his 56th birthday from afar in April 2020, the newlyweds hugged the tree in a sweet Instagram photo, as they couldn’t see it in person.

In 2021, Terri denied dating Russell, saying she was “very single.”

She told Access Hollywood in 2017, “Honestly, he (Russell) and Steve became friends many years ago, and after Steve passes away, you find out who your real friends are. And Russell has been very loyal as a good friend.”

The mother-of-two hasn’t dated anyone in public since her late husband Steve was tragically killed in a freak stingray accident in 2006. He was 44.

Despite constant denials that the pair are an item, Russell has also jumped on Terri in the past.

“Terri is one of the best women I’ve ever met in my life, with no intimacy or anything,” he said.

“You know I love Terri Irwin, I love her kids and I love how she’s kept Steve’s memory alive, and respected the work they started together and she’s an absolute champion.”