4 tech giants mentioned AI a total of 168 times on earnings calls, showing just how much attention the tech is attracting

The biggest tech firms are all bullish about their AI investments for this year.

Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon mentioned “AI” 168 times in their earnings calls last week.

The figure shows just how much attention artificial intelligence is getting in Silicon Valley.

Big tech firms are finding uses for artificial intelligence (AI) in many aspects of their operations – and their chief executives are only too happy to tell investors what they’ve been up to.

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Andy Jassy all sounded off in their first quarter earnings calls last week about how they plan to use AI to enhance products and services, create their own models, and capitalize on the boom.

Leading the pack with the highest number of AI mentions was Alphabet with 64. Pichai kicked off the Google owner’s call by saying it has embedded “deep computer science and AI” in its product updates this year.

The Alphabet CEO spoke about the rollout of its chatbot Bard in March, which was criticized as being “rushed” following the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Microsoft also spoke about AI at length and dropped the term 50 times on its call Tuesday. The company doubled down on its vow to keep investing in it through its $10 billion stake in OpenAI.

Meta also suggested it remains being bullish about AI after mentioning it 47 times on its investor call, with Mark Zuckerberg alone saying “AI” 27 times. He said the Facebook owner was using AI to create “visual creation tools” for Instagram users.

Zuckerberg said its AI infrastructure had been a “main driver” for elevated spending in recent years, but that it’ll continue to invest in it as new models emerge.

Amazon mentioned AI just seven times Thursday. The e-commerce giant said it would develop language models used in chatbots, which Jassy told analysts cost “billions” and take “many years” to develop.

He added: “There will be a small number of companies that want to invest that time and money, and we’ll be one of them at Amazon.”

Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

