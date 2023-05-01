Woman drowns at Snapper Rocks in Coolangatta, QLD

Woman drowns at Snapper Rocks in QLD

Her two children were saved

A woman in her 40s has drowned at a popular Aussie surfing beach known for its international competitions.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to Snapper Rocks in Coolangatta after three people got into trouble in the water.

Her two children were rescued from the rough surf by a group celebrating a gender reveal party.

“They had just hit the rocks,” a witness named Ashleigh told 9News.

Another beachgoer said, “We saw a mother and daughter drown. My brother jumped in and saved the daughter. My brother-in-law jumped in too.’

A woman in her 40s drowned at the famous Aussie surfing beach Snapper Rocks in Queensland (scene pictured)

Woman’s two children were rescued from rough seas by group celebrating gender reveal party (pictured)

“They took the daughter out and went back in to get the mother.”

But it was too late.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate the woman, but unfortunately she died on the spot.

The child is in a stable condition.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

The popular surf spot, some 30 km south of the Gold Coast, is known for its fast but sometimes unpredictable waves and is popular with surfers.

World-class competitive surfers and amateur hobbyists alike are known to flock to the location.

Snapper Rocks will host the World Surfing League Boost Mobile Gold Coast Pro competition in May.