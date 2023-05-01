Stacey Solomon unveils adorable ring finger tattoo in tribute to her husband Joe Swash

<!–

Stacey Solomon has unveiled an adorable tattoo in tribute to her husband Joe Swash.

The presenter, 33, who recently shared plans for her first-ever inking, subtly revealed the body art in an Instagram story on Saturday.

After sharing a photo from a train ride, her partner’s name could be scrawled on her ring finger, just above her giant sparkler.

The Loose Women panelist beamed from ear to ear as she rummaged through her bag, joking that she only had pacifiers and a phone on her.

Stacey and Joe married last July in an intimate Jewish ceremony at their home in Essex and then partied all night in their backyard.

She enjoyed a romantic performance from TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band and let loose to a DJ playing garage classics as they celebrated their big day in style.

It comes after Stacey joked she was “having a midlife crisis” while experimenting with some stencils on Monday.

She shares daughters Belle, two months, Rose, 15 months, and Rex, three, with husband Joe Swash, is also mum to Zach, 15, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

The singer explained that her brother, who works as a tattoo artist, will tattoo her when she returns from her trip to Paris.

The presenter began: ‘So my brother is a tattoo artist and he kept the shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session. I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited.’

She continued, “Let’s play tonight while the kids are in bed, then we can go for it when I get back from Paris.”

In another video, she explained, “So, Belle and I had a quiet Friday laying on the couch and I think I want a tattoo. Am I having a midlife crisis or is it my hormones?

Is it weird to get a tattoo in your thirties? I think I really want one, I’ve never had one.’

Stacey then revealed her plans to have all of her children’s names tattooed on her body, before asking her followers if they’d ever had one “later in life.”

The mother of five then said: ‘Joe has two tattoos, but he will never get them off. I do not know why.’

‘Cause they’re on my penis. They’re very small,’ Joe joked.

“They should be if they were around,” Stacey joked.

Happily ever after: Stacey and Joe married last July in an intimate Jewish ceremony at their home in Essex and then celebrated all night in their backyard