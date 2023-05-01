Barack and Michelle Obama spotted enjoying a special date night at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Barcelona

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama leave the Moco Museum on April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

The Obamas were spotted enjoying a date night at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona.

Barack and Michelle Obama were seen dancing together at the side of the stage.

The former first lady also joined “The Boss” onstage to sing backup vocals and play the tambourine.

Barack and Michelle Obama, the former president and first lady, were videoed dancing and jamming romantically in the wings as they watched the 70-year-old Springsteen and the E Street Band perform their classic hit “Dancing the Dark.”

The Obamas have been married for more than 30 years.

The couple appeared to be really enjoying themselves, but there was more to come. Michelle Obama surprised the crowd with an appearance onstage as a part-time backing singer for “The Boss.”

Insider’s Gabi Stevenson reports that the former first lady joined the iconic musician, who is currently on an international tour.

According to The Independent, Obama, and actress Kate Capshaw teamed up with Springsteen’s wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa to sing backup vocals to the 1984 hit “Glory Days.”

Barack Obama was seen smiling and appearing to encourage his wife, who was dancing and playing the tambourine from the side of the stage.

Former US President Barack Obama, film director Steven Spielberg and singer Bruce Springsteen pose for a picture with Amar restaurant staff in Barcelona, Spain April 27, 2023.

Just days before, the couple surprised staff at the Palace Hotel’s Amar fish food restaurant with a last-minute booking, dining with Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg, The Guardian reports. They enjoyed oysters, shellfish, and caviar, Amar’s chef Rafa Zafra told a local news outlet.

Spielberg, Capshaw, and the Obamas also explored the city before the concert. The couples were photographed holding hands as they walked around Barcelona and visited the Moco Museum, home to several contemporary art exhibitions.

