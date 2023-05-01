Mick Hucknall reflects on his playboy lifestyle but admits Covid taught him a valuable lesson

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mick Hucknall has reflected on his playboy lifestyle in the 1980s, but admitted the coronavirus pandemic has taught him a valuable lesson.

The 61-year-old singer, who has bedded more than 1,000 women, rose to fame 38 years ago with Simply Red.

He dated an array of gorgeous actresses, sports stars, and supermodels and slept with up to three women a day.

Speak against The sunSaid Mark, “I just toured the world and was single, was a playboy, was a bachelor — I didn’t really know what I was doing.

‘I always had a good time. I like to have good times.’

Opening: Mick Hucknall has reflected on his playboy lifestyle in the 1980s, but admitted the coronavirus pandemic taught him a valuable lesson

Flashback: The singer, 61, who bedded more than 1,000 women, rose to fame 38 years ago with Simply Red

His ex-lovers are actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Martine McCutcheon and model Melanie Sykes.

The songwriter is now a father to daughter Romy, 15, and in 2010 he married her mother, art dealer Gabriella Wesberry.

‘I am a father and a husband. And I’m still having a great time. Very, very different, yes, but I love it.’

He said, “Those days are long gone. I don’t miss them. I’m in a much happier place now than I’ve ever been in my life.”

what is long covid? As of January 2, an estimated 1.33 million people in the UK had long-term Covid. Long Covid is an informal term, used to describe persistent symptoms following a Covid infection that lasts longer than four weeks, according to the ONS. A dizzying array of symptoms have been attributed to long Covid, including: extreme tiredness (fatigue)

shortness of breath

chest pain or tightness

problems with memory and concentration (‘brain fog’)

trouble sleeping (insomnia)

palpitations

dizziness

pins and needles

joint pain

depression and anxiety

tinnitus, earache

nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite

fever, cough, headache, sore throat, changes in sense of smell or taste

skin rash There is no cure for the condition, although the NHS does recommend a number of treatments designed to relieve symptoms.

Last year Mark revealed that he has been suffering from long time Covid and is struggling with the after effects of the virus.

Speaking to The Sun, Mark shared how he suffers from palpitations and insomnia, explaining how he often wakes up in the middle of the night “with a pounding heart.”

Last month, the star had to cancel his rescheduled performances after he and four other members of the six-piece band were affected by the coronavirus.

And weeks later, Mick is still feeling the effects of the virus, with one in 50 Britons recently reported to be suffering from long-term Covid.

Mick explained: ‘I’ve had Covid for a long time. I go to bed and wake up at night with a heart beating of ‘ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom’.

“I just need to get two or three hours of sleep if I can.”

Speaking at his London O2 Arena on Wednesday night, which was supposed to take place on Feb. 19, the songwriter told fans that everyone in the band except guitarist Steve Lewinson had previously tested positive.

Long Covid is defined as persistent symptoms of the virus for more than a month after infection.

It is a poorly understood condition with patients normally reporting extreme fatigue, difficulty breathing, loss of smell and difficulty concentrating.

But it has been linked to a range of other symptoms such as joint pain, nausea, insomnia and depression.

Meanwhile, Mick shared his elation at finally getting back on stage, shouting, “We made it!” after the performance was postponed four times.

He later posted a snapshot of the crowd on Instagram, writing: ‘Great support from the O2 London crowd last night. Much appreciated after all we’ve been through. THANK YOU!’

Simply Red’s tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid, but was then postponed from the second date in 2021 as the pandemic continued.

The gig was postponed for a third time last month when the group contracted Covid, with the group sharing on social media at the time: ‘Simply Red is 100% committed to completing this tour.

“Whether you’re unable to attend or not, we’re determined to be there for you.”

While the fourth date was hampered when part of the 02’s roof was destroyed thanks to storm Eunice in February.

Family: Mick lives with his wife Gabriella Wesberry, to whom he tied the knot nearly a decade ago at Forter Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. They also share a daughter, Romy (pictured in 2017)

Illness: The star had to cancel his rescheduled performances after he and four other members of the six-piece band were affected by the coronavirus

Despite the long delays, Mick said his voice sounded better than ever.

He said, “Not too long ago I did a full vocal warm-up for the first time in three years. My wife and daughter had to leave the house because I was making so much noise. But I was so happy with the results. I hit all the notes I used to hit and the power is still there.”

Mick, who has been the lead singer of the group since its formation in 1985, lives with his wife Gabriella Wesberry, whom he tied the knot nearly a decade ago at Forter Castle in Perthshire, Scotland.

The pair have a daughter together named Romy True who was born in 2007 and they live in his mansion in Surrey with their dog.