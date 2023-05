Unlike his peers in Pakistan who dream of becoming doctors, engineers or stars in the world of cricket, like former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Yoshi Hussain is trained in belly dancing.

Since I was young, I have been a huge fan of Indian actress Madhuri Dixit, who was a famous show dancer, says the 22-year-old.

And because Pakistani society is very conservative, the young man faced great opposition after he announced his intention to become a professional belly dancer.