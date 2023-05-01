Dakota Johnson looks glam in a patterned blouse and jacket in New York City ahead of Met Gala

Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Dakota Johnson looks glamorous in a patterned blouse and jacket in New York City ahead of the Met Gala

    By Ashleigh Gray for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    published: 8:59 PM EDT, Apr 29, 2023 | Updated: 09:46 EDT, Apr 30, 2023

    Dakota Johnson put on a stylish show when she stepped out in New York City on Saturday.

    The 33-year-old actress – who recently attended the special screening of her Roku series Slip with her mother, Melanie Griffith – wore a regal-looking black, white and gold blouse.

    She also wore a stylish patterned jacket with black accents and gold hardware.

    Johnson is one of dozens of high-profile celebrities spotted in the Big Apple ahead of Monday’s Met Gala.

    The 2023 Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where everyone from Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton will be attending the annual fundraising event.

    The Lost Daughter star added loose, flared black pants to her look.

    The fashionable beauty, who is in a relationship with 46-year-old Chris Martin, rounded out the ensemble with a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

    Dakota’s sweater had a cream collar and green and gold fringe along the hem.

    The entertainer’s rich, dark brown locks were styled into her signature fringe bangs and she pulled them into a high ponytail.

    Despite the gray, rainy day, the actress protected her eyes with large, square sunglasses.

    Among the shades, the silver screen siren showed off a full face of makeup, including flushed cheeks and a pink lip stain.

    She accessorized with a gold chain and pendant gold cross earrings.

    Johnson carried her belongings in a chic black leather Gucci bag and was escorted around town by a man holding an umbrella over her head.

    Earlier this week, the superstar wore a cropped white tee and high-waisted Gucci pants while out and about.

    She also wore a pair of patent leather loafers adorned with gold hardware.

    Earlier this month, Johnson enjoyed a coffee run in Malibu with her beau, the Coldplay frontman.

    The pair – who live together in a lavish $12.5 million mansion – began their romance in 2017.

    Fans have speculated that the couple is engaged, but neither party has confirmed the rumors yet.

    Johnson and Martin often spend time with his children from his marriage to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Martin and his ex-wife share daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17.

    They were married for more than 10 years before “deliberately decoupling” in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016.

