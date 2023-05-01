TikTok stars approach man asking if he wants to date them but fail to realise he’s a British actor

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two women have gone viral on TikTok after approaching a man to ask him if he’d like to date them – but they didn’t realize he’s a very famous British actor.

YouTuber Ruby Hexx and her friend Ivy Fox joined a popular TikTok trend where they asked strangers if they’d rather have $100 or go on a date with them.

But the pair had no idea when they approached Love Actually and Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

In the video, the two girls run up to Thomas on the street with a microphone and ambush him asking, “Would you rather have $100 or a date with the two of us.”

He replied, “Oh, I’m in a relationship so I’d take the $100, no offense!”

Funny: Two women went viral on TikTok after approaching a man to ask him if he wanted to date them – but didn’t realize he’s a very famous British actor

‘How do they not know who that is!’: The couple had no idea when they approached Love Actually and Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas is currently dating Elon Musk’s ex-wife, Talulah Riley, after meeting on the set of Disney’s Pistol.

As the girls walked away giggling, he called after them, “But I’m English too, so dollars are no use to me. So I wouldn’t have either.’

Bargain with Thomas, one of the girls proposes £90? to which he replied, “Okay, 90 pounds then.”

One of the girls then realizes she recognizes him and asks, “Just out of interest, are you an actor?”

He replied: ‘I am an actor’

She then seemed to mistake him for actor Skandar Keynes as she joked, “Did you do The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?”

Thomas politely said to the girls, “No. I went to the premiere, but I wasn’t there.’

After uploading the clip to TikTok, it went viral as fans were shocked and flooded the comment section with movies Thomas has appeared in.

One wrote: ‘How can you not know who that is’

Another said: he’s in a lot of movies’

A third joked: ‘The boy from Love Actually’

Another pointed out: ‘Swear that was the man from Maze Runner’

It comes after Brodie-Sangster recently appeared in ABC’s Diane Sawyer special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.

Sawyer, 76, traveled to filming locations of the 2003 rom-com Love Actually in Brooklyn and London to speak with cast and writer-director Richard Curtis.

In the video, the two girls run up to Thomas on the street with a microphone and ambush him asking, “Would you rather have $100 or a date with the two of us”

Surprised: After uploading the clip to TikTok, it went viral as fans were shocked and flooded the comment section with movies Thomas has appeared in

During one of her stops in London, she was talking to Brodie-Sangster when their interview was cut short by an “abrupt” police visit.

Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster sat on the same couch in London where he filmed an iconic scene with his stepfather Daniel (Liam Neeson) on screen.

During their conversation, a crew member approaches them and tells them to leave because they “don’t have the proper permit and are going to arrest us.”

Brodie-Sangster called the interruption “abrupt,” while Sawyer responded with a joke.

‘Oh, are they? Now we’re going to run,” Sawyer said, laughing.