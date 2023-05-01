A star from Real Housewives of Toronto purchases Lympne Castle in Kent, listed at £11 million and designated as Grade I.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Real Housewives of Toronto star has revealed how she bought Kent’s £11 million heritage-listed Lympne Castle and plans to film a reality TV series following its £15 million refurbishment.

Dr. Ann Kaplan Mulholland, Toronto, along with her husband Dr. Steven Mulholland owns the 1,000-year-old medieval castle after it was put on the market for £11 million.

The self-made entrepreneur, who has a net worth of over £500 million, is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Toronto and is a household name in her native Canada.

Ann and her husband, who is a plastic surgeon, threw caution to the wind after their right-hand children flew out of the nest and decided to buy a bolthole in Britain.

The couple in love bought the historic castle in Kent that overlooks Romney Marsh and the English Channel towards France.

Ann said: ‘I was drawn to the beauty of the architecture, the magic of visiting (let alone owning) a real castle (with turrets and all) and the beautiful English countryside. Visiting Lympne Castle was like fulfilling a dream.’

The magnificent chateau measures 27,000 square meters and comes with fortified towers, 20 bedrooms, a sumptuous wood paneled Great Hall, a restaurant and kitchens, four cottages, walled gardens, a vineyard, orchard, stables and 139 acres of woodland and pasture.

As well as Lympne Castle being a glorious home to the Kaplan Mulholland clan, the famous family will continue the castle’s long-established use as a magical, fairy-tale wedding venue.

Ann rushed to rescue dozens of brides who had been told by the previous owners that their upcoming wedding at the castle had been canceled due to the sale of the venue.

Not only has she agreed to honor those weddings that were booked before she took over, she’s given the brides and grooms a 20 percent discount on their big day.

Ann said, ‘What bride wouldn’t want to get married in a castle? Lympne Castle, just over an hour’s drive from London, offers a true fantasy experience.

“From the moment you enter through the grand stone-walled and turreted gates to when a lady-in-waiting greets you, the whole experience transports you back hundreds of years in time.”

The couple also make a deal with a major TV network to film a docu-reality series about Lympne Castle and their upcoming adventures to transform the location.

The castle is surrounded by beautiful walled gardens which add to the historic character of the property

They plan to invest £15 million in a major refurbishment of the castle, which over the years has played host to A-List guests such as Paul McCartney – who recorded an album there with Wings and Mick Jagger.

Ann explained, “We’re refurbishing the castle – the goal is for every piece, every turn, every encounter to become an experience.

“I’m saying if you’re going to buy a castle, go all in!”

The TV series will be a combination of the beloved historical drama Downton Abbey and Escape to the Chateau, where Dick and Angel Strawbridge transformed a once damp and abandoned 19th century folly into a beautiful family home and wedding venue.

The Chateau comes with walled gardens, a vineyard, orchard, stables and 139 acres of woodland and pasture

Ann’s ultimate ambition is to transform the castle into a unique medieval tourist destination, conference and event venue.

She said: ‘Imagine being transported back in time as a guest to visit a castle centuries ago – but with the fun music and atmosphere, with knights of the realm greeting you, and jesters, stewards and ladies dressed in clothes from the old days.’

Ann intends to employ local people and suppliers and looks forward to embracing and supporting the local community, giving the castle a new lease of life to preserve it for future generations.

She said, “We will return and support the Earldom of Kent, the act of giving will be incorporated into our culture at the Castle.”

The TV personality leads a hectic, jet-set lifestyle, owning 11 beautiful and palatial homes around the world, including Las Vegas and Hawaii

She is a public speaker, social media influencer, and a published author with six books to her credit.

She is also known for her philanthropy and supports many charities such as SickKids, CANFAR, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Transforming Faces and ACT.

She has also written a 476-page coffee table book called Fashion Cares, with proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation and other charities.

Ann intends to employ local people and suppliers and looks forward to embracing and supporting the local community

Lympne Castle: the Grade II listed estate built on a Roman tower where St Thomas Becket once lived Lympne Castle is a 15th century moated manor house built on the site of a former Roman tower – part of a former fortress known as Stufall. Remains of the fortress, although located on private property, are still visible to this day. The first part of the castle, which stood on the edge of the cliff overlooking the Romney Marshes, was built in the 1080s for the Archdeacons of Canterbury. Perhaps one of its most famous residents was St. Thomas Becket – the former Archbishop of Canterbury from 1162 until his assassination in 1170. He came into conflict with Henry II over the rights and privileges of the Church and was murdered by followers of the King at Canterbury Castle. The building belonged to the church until 1850 after Archdeacon Croft died and was sold to Major Lawes of Dover, who leased it to a farmer. The property had to undergo extensive refurbishment in the 20th century by Sir Robert Lorimer at the behest of Francis John Tennant after falling into disrepair. According to The timesin 1962 the property was then bought by Harry and Deidre Margary for £30,000 before Robert Taylor bought it from the couple in 2000.

Off screen, Ann previously worked in finance with a focus on consumer credit scores.

She founded iFinance, a North American consumer fintech company, and took it from start-up to one of the largest consumer finance companies in Canada.

She holds a DBA (Doctor of Business Administration), MBA (Master of Business Administration), MSc (Master of Sciences) and an ICD.D (Corporate Governance Designation).

Lympne Castle is open for weddings and civil functions, with packages starting at £15,000.