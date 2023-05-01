Bernie Sanders Says Biden Will Win 2024 ‘in a Landslide’

CNN

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) expressed his belief that President Joe Biden will win re-election “in a landslide” on Sunday morning, adding that the “choice is pretty clear” for those who “believe in democracy.”

Towards the end of his interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Sanders—who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary—was asked about the president’s recent re-election campaign announcement. Specifically, anchor Dana Bash wanted to know if Biden’s age could be a drag on his election prospects—a topic the president joked about during Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“He would be 86 years old by the end of his second term. You’re one year older than President Biden,” Bash noted. “Is his age something that voters should consider in 2024?”

