Texas Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Could Be Anywhere’ After Drunken Massacre

FBI/Handout via REUTERS

Authorities say the Texas man who allegedly killed five people in a shooting Friday night “could be anywhere” and is a dangerous threat to the community.

Francisco Oropeza reportedly shot his neighbors in their home after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard. One of the victims was an eight-year-old boy.

The ongoing search began after Oropeza fled the scene of the attack Friday night. So far, investigators recovered the AR-15 style rifle that was allegedly used in the shootings, as well as clothes and a phone in a nearby wooded area. After having him “cornered” in woods, the tracking dogs lost their scent and the authorities Saturday night widened their search to as far as 20 miles from the shooting.

