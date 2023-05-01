Mon. May 1st, 2023

    News

    Texas Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Could Be Anywhere’ After Drunken Massacre

    By

    Apr 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Texas Mass Shooting Suspect ‘Could Be Anywhere’ After Drunken Massacre

    FBI/Handout via REUTERS

    Authorities say the Texas man who allegedly killed five people in a shooting Friday night “could be anywhere” and is a dangerous threat to the community.

    Francisco Oropeza reportedly shot his neighbors in their home after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard. One of the victims was an eight-year-old boy.

    The ongoing search began after Oropeza fled the scene of the attack Friday night. So far, investigators recovered the AR-15 style rifle that was allegedly used in the shootings, as well as clothes and a phone in a nearby wooded area. After having him “cornered” in woods, the tracking dogs lost their scent and the authorities Saturday night widened their search to as far as 20 miles from the shooting.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Australians should be wary of scare stories comparing the Voice with New Zealand’s Waitangi Tribunal

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy