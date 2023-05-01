Love Island’s Will Young and Jessie Wynter spark engagement rumours on romantic Paris getaway

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Love Island’s Will Young and Jessie Wynter have sparked rumors that they were engaged at Disneyland Paris.

The farmer, 23, lifted the Australian bombshell, 26, into his arms as he posed for sweet snaps in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The paired matching blue Mickey Mouse sweatshirts and ears on the fun day out.

Will captioned the lovelorn photos, “No words can describe how much I love and adore this girl! I still can’t believe we’re in Paris and going to Disneyland.

“This was truly the most magical and best day ever, and so lucky to be spending it with Jessie.

‘Travelling and spending all that time together makes me so excited for the future and crazy to think we’ve only known each other for 4 months!!

“Can’t wait for our next adventure, possibly going back to Jessie’s house and creating even more memories.”

Jessie teased future plans saying “I love you so damn much!! Exciting things are coming.’

Jessie surprised Will this week with a romantic trip to Paris for his birthday, with the two keeping fans updated on their adventure.

Revealing the trip was totally her idea, Jessie captioned the post: “At the villa I asked Will where he would like to travel and he said Paris. SO for his birthday his family and I surprised him with a trip to Paris.

Paris was also on my bucket list, but I didn’t think I’d be going any time soon or ticking it off with someone I’m so in love with.

“Who would have thought that a girl all the way from tiny Tasmania and a farmer from rural Britain would be madly in love to visit Paris together. I love you, Will.’

It comes after Jessie hit back at a wild rumor that her youngest sister is secretly her daughter.

The reality star told Cosmopolitan UK the strangest gossip she’s heard about herself, saying it’s been rumored that her little sister, two, is actually her child.

Jessie said there was a rumor that she went to Tasmania two years ago to give birth in secret.

Jessie stopped the wild rumors and insisted that her youngest sister, whose name is not known, is definitely not her child.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: ‘The weirdest rumor I’ve heard about myself is that my two-year-old little sister is my baby.

“There was a rumor that I went back to Tasmania to bear the child and then pretended it was my mother’s, but it’s my sister, I promise I didn’t have a child.”

In addition to her little sister, Jessie – who is from Australia – also has a younger sister Rachel, 23, and a brother Brock.

Elsewhere in the extended interview, Jessie opened up about her relationship with farmer Will, 23, whom she met on Love Island’s winter series in 2023.

She said they plan to visit her family in Australia this year before they move in together, gushing that they are having the “great time.”

“We are considering getting our own apartment, but we want to visit my family in Australia first,” she revealed.

Jessie currently lives on Will’s family farm in Buckinghamshire and she also gave an insight into their daily routine, with Will getting up at 6am to work on the farm.

She said she often sleeps until about 9 a.m. before helping Will’s mother Jenny, 53, clean up the kitchen when she then goes to the farm herself.

Jessie, who starred on Love Island Australia in 2019 before appearing on the UK version of the show this year, also spoke candidly about her struggles with anxiety.

She admitted that her fear almost kept her from signing up for Love Island, saying she “freaked out” and felt like she couldn’t do it before signing up for the show.

It comes after Jessie revealed her and Will’s next steps when she shared that she will be returning to Australia at the end of May, when her UK visa expires.

“Will might come with me, which is very exciting, and then we’ll see what other types of visas I can get when I get back here,” she told The Sun.

‘I see myself in the UK long term, if Will doesn’t enjoy Australia too much. Everyone I know from the UK has said Will is going to love Australia so I’m worried,” she joked.

Jessie also admitted she misses her family in Australia, having not seen them since Christmas, but gushes that she has been welcomed by Will’s loved ones.

“I feel like if I hadn’t gone back to the farm it might have been too overwhelming to come straight to a new country, the hustle and bustle,” she added.

‘I know it’s different. It’s not the typical Love Island setting, but we’re so happy with how it turned out.

Wild claims: Jessie Wynter has responded to a wild rumor that her youngest sister is secretly her daughter

“There have been times when I was so homesick, but Will and his family have been so comforting. I would be lost without them, they are so beautiful.’

Their relationship continues to strengthen after leaving the Love Island villa in South Africa last month.

The couple narrowly missed out on the finals, finishing in fifth place after being voted off by their fellow islanders.

Watch the full interview with Jessie Renée Wynter on the Cosmopolitan UK YouTube channel.