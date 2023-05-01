Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh: Our vision stems from the political and geopolitical changes in the region and the world

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, stressed, during his participation in a workshop held by the Arab League in Cairo on preparing a study for the development and interconnection of Arab ports, that “the importance of integration and interdependence among them stems from a realistic vision of the maritime transport sector worldwide.” 
     
    He stressed “the need for the interdependence and integration of Arab ports with each other, through the preparation of an analytical study on this level, based on an objective view of reality and the accelerating political and geopolitical changes in the region and the world,” adding that this vital sector today lies between the ruthless globalization of those who not ready to confront it on the one hand, and between a desirable globalism, which may not embrace those who remain on its margins.
     
    Minister Hamieh’s words came during his participation in the workshop of the League of Arab States to discuss the mechanism for preparing an analysis of the status of the Arab seaports sector, branch of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Cairo – Smart Village, with the participation of representatives from the Arab League and many Arab countries, including Lebanon, Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Tunisia, Morocco, Yemen, Jordan, Oman, Algeria, Mauritania, Iraq, Palestine, Sudan and Djibouti.

     

     

     

     

