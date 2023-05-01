Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi’s office comments on the circulation of a photo of a Syrian policeman’s card in the municipality of Laqlouq: We instructed the security services to conduct an immediate investigation

    By

    NNA – Caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi’s press office issued a statement this afternoon, commenting on the circulation of a photo of a card issued by the municipality of Laqlouq to a Syrian policeman.

    “Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, directed the security services affiliated with the ministry to immediately investigate the validity of issuing the municipality mentioned for the card, and the extent to which the municipality applies the laws, as well as the identity papers of the Syrian person,” the statement read.

    The statement added that “the necessary legal measures will be taken against the violators in light of the investigation’s outcome.”
     

     

     

