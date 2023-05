NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, affirmed, in his Sunday Mass sermon, at the Patriarchal Church in Bkerke, that “The Lebanese state is collapsing, and the people are migrating to a country that respects people, and all this is due to the misrule of a corrupt, destructive and failed political group without an iota of moral and patriotic conscience.”

