Mon. May 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jordan to host Syria’s foreign minister for regional meeting on Monday

    By

    Apr 30, 2023 , , , , , ,

    Jordan will host Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his regional counterparts on Monday, as various Arab states look to rekindle ties with Damascus.

    The kingdom will host the foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria, state news agency Petra announced.

    The meeting follows a similar gathering held in Jeddah early this month and “builds on the contacts that these countries made with the Syrian government”, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali.

    There was no immediate comment from Damascus.

    Several Middle Eastern countries have held meetings with Syrian representatives in the past month as Damascus looks to emerge from its decade-long isolation.

    Ankara said “constructive talks” were held with Syria last week as it looks to repair relations with its southerly neighbour, while Tunisia appointed its new ambassador to Damascus on Thursday.

    Foreign ministers of the Gulf Co-operation Council and Egypt, Iraq and Jordan met in Jeddah earlier this month, agreeing Arab states must lead the way in brokering a solution to the Syrian crisis.

    Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 over the government’s violent crackdown on protests against President Bashar Al Assad’s rule.

    The protests escalated into a civil war that has claimed more than half a million lives and forced about half of the population from their homes, including millions who fled to neighbouring countries. — The National

     

     

     

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Australians should be wary of scare stories comparing the Voice with New Zealand’s Waitangi Tribunal

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy