NNA – Saturday, three people, including an 8-year-old child, were wounded by gunshots while they were attending a wedding in the Al-Rayyan area of the Northern Jordan Valley, west of Irbid.

Officials said that the incident occurred when the shooter lost control of his weapon while firing in the air.

All the injured are in good condition and were taken to Abu Obeida bin Al-Jarrah Governmental Hospital.

Investigations are currently underway. — Roya News