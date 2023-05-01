Perth kidnap and extortion plot: Chinese man, 68, lured to Caversham property for fake business deal

Chinese man, 69, lured with bogus business deal

Held against his will in alleged racketeering plot

Three men charged with kidnapping offences

A pensioner from China was lured into a rented house in Perth by a bogus business deal, where he was allegedly kidnapped and tortured.

The victim, aged 68, had traveled from China to Perth but stopped in Melbourne where he met a 29-year-old man about a business proposition.

The pair then flew to Western Australia on April 23 when the victim was driven to a home in Caversham, north-east Perth, where a third man was waiting.

House of horrors: The Caversham property where the alleged kidnapping and torture took place

The man was then held against his will and tortured in an alleged extortion plot.

His captors reportedly called his relatives and demanded sums of money for his release.

But the man’s terrifying ordeal came to an end after two days when police identified his location and broke down the door of the property in Caversham.

The man was found in the home with several injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men – a 29-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 31-year-old – have each been charged with kidnapping offences.

According to 7NEWS, the property was leased on a short-term basis. Police broke down the door and freed the man who was taken to hospital with injuries

A Western Australia police spokesman said: ‘It is alleged that the 68-year-old man was subsequently held against his will and assaulted on a number of occasions.

“It will further be alleged that members of his family have also been contacted, requesting sums of money for his release.”

Both the 29-year-old man and the 37-year-old man made their first appearances at Midland Magistrates Court on April 27, 2023.

Their next court appearance is on May 12, 2023 and May 26, 2023 in Midland Magistrates Court respectively.

A 31-year-old man will appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on April 29.