Chuck Todd Roasts ‘Anti-Woke’ GOP Candidate Over Plan to ‘Shut Down the FBI’

NBC Meet the Press

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd grilled Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday over the Republican presidential candidate’s proposal to dismantle the Federal Bureau of Investigation and replace it with a “new institution built from scratch.”

“So, you’re going to replace the FBI with a new FBI?,” Todd wondered at one point.

An “anti-woke” biotech investor and hedge fund manager, Ramaswamy has significantly raised his profile in recent years by embracing the conservative movement’s culture wars, largely through frequent appearances on Fox News. This also includes pushing for the abolishment of the FBI, which many on the right have accused of being part of a “Deep State” plot to take down former President Donald Trump. (Ex-Fox News star Tucker Carlson, for instance, has long suggested that the bureau orchestrated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.