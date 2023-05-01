Jessica Alves sends temperatures soaring as she poses TOPLESS during sun-soaked Brazilian getaway

<!–

Jessica Alves turned up the heat as she posed topless during her sun-soaked Brazilian getaway on Sunday.

The television personality, 39, who was born in the countryside, looked sensational in nothing but a little black thong.

Jessica showed off the results of her third boob job – the last of a jaw-dropping £1 million spent on surgery.

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate relaxed on a windowsill for the sizzling Instagram photos as she took in the country’s stunning and exotic views.

She maintained her modesty by crossing her arm over her ample belongings before turning to flash her perky bottom for the camera.

She captioned the post, “It feels good to be at peace with myself and my soul while in #Brazil #saopaulo #jessicaalves.”

The TV star – who recently revealed she made £2m from OnlyFans – has 2220cc implants and thinks spending £1m on over 100 surgeries is all worth it as it’s an ‘investment in my happiness’.

She told MailOnline, “I love being a woman and I’m proud of it. Growing up, I had long hair and a voluptuous body shape in my mind and today I am the woman of my dreams. And that is such a wonderful feeling to be happy with my appearance.

It’s been a long journey to be who I am today. With over 100 surgeries and over £1 million spent, I see that as an investment in my happiness and in my future – at least I’ll age a happy woman.’

She continued, “I understand I don’t conform to normal or classic beauty standards and it was my personal choice, and people just have to respect it and let it go.” It’s my life and it makes me happy to be who I am.

‘I just had a 3rd breast augmentation in Brussels at BeClinic by doctor Frank Plovier.

“He removed my old 1500cc and replaced them with 2220cc implants and I couldn’t be happier.

“I hardly have any pain and the results are fantastic.”

Jessica went on to explain that she’s not letting vicious online trolls and bullies stop her from being happy as she’s finally the woman she’s always wanted to be.

“We live in a free society where we are free to be who and how we want to be,” she shared.

“Sometimes I get funny looks from people, especially women and on my Instagram I often get horrible comments from bullies. Females also tend to block and remove then, but they keep coming back.

“It doesn’t affect me at all what those bullies have to say – I’m a glamorous, lecherous woman and I love being who I am!”

And despite being pleased with herself, Jessica admitted that the one thing she’s missing in her life is a boyfriend to settle down with, something she said she’s had a hard time finding.

She said, “I’m still looking for my prince charming, but it’s a tough question, since most men just want fun and nothing too serious.”