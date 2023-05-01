Shepparton cop allegedly assaults man in wheelchair

Police officer is suspected of assault

He was filmed beating a man in a wheelchair

Also pushes man in the town of Shepparton

A police officer is charged with allegedly beating and shoving a man in a wheelchair who was warned over a noise complaint.

CCTV footage of the incident in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton on February 28 appears to show Sergeant beating and shoving Kevin Scott, who is sitting in his wheelchair outside his home.

The officer was on site to warn Mr. Scott of his 36th birthday noise.

Video from Mr. Scott’s security camera shows him driving up to the officer and the two exchanging words at close range.

Mr Scott claims the officer punched him in the face and the attack was unprovoked.

Kevin Scott and an unnamed police officer had a confrontation over a noise complaint about Mr Scott’s birthday celebration in the Victorian town of Shepparton

“I couldn’t do anything,” he told Seven News.

“I saw him close his fist and I drove back.

“The next moment he just punched me right in the mouth, in the jaw.

“When I pointed to my camera, he walked away.”

The video also appears to show the officer pushing back a flailing Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott’s sister, Kay, said her brother was “defenseless.”

“It would be different if my brother spat or tried to punch or argue with them, but he never did,” she said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the officer pushing Mr. Scott backwards while he is in his wheelchair

“He was in a wheelchair, defenseless.”

“We need to be able to feel safe in our community, people need to realize that this is happening.”

Scott has health problems related to drug and alcohol abuse.

Before being charged, the officer was transferred to other duties while under investigation by Professional Standards Command.

He will now face two charges of assault and will appear before Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on August 11.