‘HE COULD BE ANYWHERE.’ | Manhunt For Man Accused Of Killing 5 Neighbors After Request To Stop Firing Rifle

CLEVELAND, Texas – Authorities are searching for Francisco Oropeza, a Texas man accused of fatally shooting his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard.

The search for Oropeza, who fled after the Friday night shooting, has entered its second day with authorities saying that he “could be anywhere” by now.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said that investigators had widened the search to a 20-mile radius from the scene of the shooting. While combing a rural area, they found clothes and a phone, but tracking dogs lost the scent.

Authorities have recovered the rifle Oropeza allegedly used in the shootings, but they are uncertain if he has another weapon. Capers said that the victims, aged between 8 and 31 years old, were believed to be from Honduras and were shot “from the neck up.”

The attack happened in Cleveland, a city where some residents often target practice in their yards.

The victims were not all members of a single family, according to FBI spokesperson Christina Garza. The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Two of the victims were found in a bedroom, laying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them. Three children found covered in blood in the house were taken to the hospital but were found to be uninjured.

One person in the house got a video of Oropeza walking up to the front door with the rifle after the neighbors had asked him to stop shooting rounds.

The manhunt continues.

