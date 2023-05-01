Intel Reveals Depraved New Way Russian Commanders Punish Own Troops

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military commanders have likely resorted to punishing their troops by imprisoning them in underground pits covered with metal bars, according to a British intelligence memo published Sunday.

“In recent months, Russian commanders have likely started punishing breaches in discipline by detaining the offending troops in ‘Zindans’ which are improvised cells consisting of holes in the ground covered with a metal grille,” the report says.

The makeshift prisons have been used to punish Russian soldiers for alleged “violations” as minor as drinking or attempting to cancel their contracts with the military, according to the intelligence report, which cites “multiple recent reports from Russian personnel” who provided accounts of the incidents.

