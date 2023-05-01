Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles in a tank top as he grabs a healthy ginger shot in West Hollywood

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shawn Mendes showed off his toned physique in a form-fitting tank top as he stepped out in West Hollywood on Sunday after rekindling his romance with Camila Cabello.

The 24-year-old Treat You Better hitmaker wore dark glasses as he shopped for candles before grabbing a healthy ginger shot.

For his laid-back outing, the Canadian-born songwriter styled his hair spiky and tousled and wore green pleated pants with brown sandals.

The three-time Grammy nominee showed off his tattoos, which include a large butterfly on his left bicep and an acoustic guitar on his right forearm, which consists of the Toronto skyline.

Shawn’s outing comes after a source told DailyMail.com that the Canadian heartthrob and Worth It singer, 26, have been secretly seeing each other for weeks.

The pair first sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were caught on camera enjoying a very passionate kiss at Coachella before they were recently spotted holding hands in Venice, California.

But while the news of their romantic reunion has come as a surprise to their fans, sources close to the couple say it’s anything but shocking.

The duo has been quietly recovering for weeks; the insider revealed that “playing the field” during their 18-month split made them realize how “special” their relationship is.

Since their breakup in November 2021, after dating for two years, they have both become romantically involved with other people, which, according to the insider, made them realize how “special” their romance had been with each other.

Not to mention their sexual chemistry is off the hook. Camila turns Shawn on like no other woman. She always has,” the source continued.

On the same day they were videotaped holding hands on their romantic walk, Camila released a teaser for her new single, June Gloom, which was clearly written for Shawn and their Coachella rendezvous.

In the song, Camila sings, “How come you’re so much better?” Is this going to end? ever? I think I’m going to mess around to find out. Are you coming to Coachella? If you don’t, it’s whatever. When you do, darling, that’s all I think about.’

This isn’t the first time for the sexy singers, who met in 2014 when they collaborated on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer.

After years of friendship, they announced they were dating in the summer of 2019 – shortly after releasing their second chart-topper, Senorita.

They moved into a Los Angeles home together at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and got a dog, Tarzan, before calling it quits in November 2021.

According to the source, “they broke up because they were going too hard and too fast.”

“They moved in together during the pandemic and were together 24/7 for a year. As the pandemic subsided and the threat lessened, they both had to explore.”

“They focused exclusively on each other and not on their music, which is their first passion.”

Eight months after she and Shawn broke up, Camila started seeing Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, 31. Camila and Austin announced their divorce just months ago.

In recent months Shawn spent a lot of time with his old chiropractor, who is more than twice his age, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51.

This led many to believe that she was doing more than just an alignment with him, but they were confirmed to be just friends.

During the time Shawn and Camila were apart, they never stopped having feelings for each other.

The source told DailyMail.com that “he kept turning every girl against Camila and she kept comparing her relationship with Shawn to Austin’s.”

This is one of the reasons she and Austin haven’t been able to work together. Camila has always loved Shawn and always felt like he was the one for her,” the insider tells DailyMail.com.

On Friday, Shawn and Camila shocked a packed crowd at Coachella when they made out in the middle of the festival.

Neither of them seemed to care who was watching. They arrived with a group of friends and left with a group of friends.

As they left the venue, Camila played coy when paparazzi asked her if they were back together, before getting into a darkened SUV Shawn was in and driving off.