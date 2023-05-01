Mon. May 1st, 2023

    RAW VIDEO: San Antonio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Shootout Between Man, Officers At Park

    San Antonio, Texas (SAPD) — On March 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:45 pm, two SAPD officers responded to a call for a shooting in progress at Arnold Park, 1011 Gillette Blvd. Upon arriving, witnesses directed the officers to the suspect, who was still in the park. As the officers approached, the suspect stood up, pointed a handgun at his head, then pointed it at the officers and fired. Both officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Bodycam-Video-Shows-Police-Shootout-With-Suspect-in-San-Antonio-Texas-1.mp4

    After a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended, and the handgun he threw to the ground was recovered. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Raul Arzola, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. Arzola has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for firing towards civilians in the park.

