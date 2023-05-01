Mon. May 1st, 2023

    News

    ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran refuses to fly first class — here are 5 items she packs to feel luxurious in economy

    By

    Apr 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran refuses to fly first class — here are 5 items she packs to feel luxurious in economy

    Barbara Corcoran said she’d prefer to use her flyer miles for her 32 nieces and nephews to book vacations.

    Richard Drew/AP

    The Corcoran Group founder told Bloomberg that she almost never flies first class.
    Instead, she brings small luxuries aboard to feel like a queen in coach.
    The “Shark Tank” star flies about 30 to 40 times a year, Bloomberg reported.

    “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran said she prefers not to waste money — or miles — upgrading to first class when she travels by plane, and she has some tips to make economy feel like royalty.

    In an interview with Bloomberg, the 74-year-old real estate millionaire said she almost never flies first class on the 30 to 40 trips she takes each year. Her travels typically accumulate hundreds of thousands of miles, and she told Bloomberg she believes they’re better spent on family.

    “I feel pretentious in first class, and I can’t justify the additional costs,” Corcoran said. “As for the miles, I never use them for an upgrade — I’d rather fly my family all over the country.”

    Instead, she makes an effort to make economy class feel more luxurious by packing some extra amenities of her own to take on the plane. Here are some of her tips to feel a bit more glamorous, according to Bloomberg. 

    Load up on snacks

    Part of Corcoran’s secret to eating like a queen in coach is packing tasty snacks and a bottle of wine for the journey.

    “I always do the same routine. I bring my own delicious food: a couple of cheeses, usually hard salami, and really nice artisan crackers that aren’t soggy,” Corcoran told Bloomberg.

    Her choice of wine, according to the report, is a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc she buys at the airport. For dessert, she said, a fresh aromatic orange that “everyone gets jealous” over.

    Don’t shirk on accessories

    To complement her spread of assorted treats, Corcoran dresses up her tray with a small tablecloth, and pulls out a real wine glass for her beverage.

    “I always bring two very pretty napkins — one as a tablecloth on my tray and the other for my lap — and a real wine glass,” she said to Bloomberg. 

    Stay entertained

    As for entertainment, Corcoran prefers a classic game of Scrabble to pass the time while traveling.  A portable board is another essential item in her travels.

    “There’s always a Scrabble player, and they’re delighted to pass the time that way,” Corcoran said. 

    According to the Corcoran Group founder, it’s as simple as asking the two people next you, “‘Hey, do you play Scrabble?'”

     

     

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France’s Macron faces Labour Day protests over divisive pension law

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-Mortuary Worker Charged With Selling Body Parts Over Facebook

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Wife of Padstow Park referee, who was injured in a vicious soccer match, breaks her silence

    May 1, 2023
    News

    Australians should be wary of scare stories comparing the Voice with New Zealand’s Waitangi Tribunal

    May 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy