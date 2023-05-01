Texas A&M Baseball Player Shot In The Chest During Game, Police Say

On Saturday, during a baseball game against the University of Houston-Victoria at George Dobson Field in Texarkana, an 18-year-old player from Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck by a stray bullet, according to the university and local police.

The Texarkana Police Department announced in a Facebook post that the player was hit while standing in the bullpen area at approximately 5:30 p.m. The stray bullet seemed to have originated from “some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park,” according to police.

The player, whose identity has not been released, was in stable condition as of Saturday night and was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, the university said.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, the player was shot in the chest. The police department said in its announcement on Saturday night that the player was scheduled for surgery.

It is unclear if the police have made any arrests or identified any suspects in connection with the shooting.

