FLOUR RECALL: General Mills Issues Nationwide Recall Over These Salmonella Concerns

On Friday, General Mills announced a voluntary recall of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to 2, 5, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the presence of salmonella infantis in a five-pound bag of flour during testing, leading to the recall. Other types of Gold Medal flour are not affected by this recall.

General Mills advised consumers to dispose of any flour that falls under the recall guidelines. Customers who had to discard flour covered by the recall can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103. The following code dates, which are currently in stores or consumers’ pantries, are included in this voluntary recall: 000-16000-10710 for bleached 2-pound bags, 000-16000-19610 for unbleached 5-pound bags, 000-16000-10610 for bleached 5-pound bags, and 000-16000-19580 for unbleached 10-pound bags.

Salmonella infantis infection can cause abdominal pains, diarrhea, fever, and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically appear six hours to six days after infection and last for four to seven days.

