Sydney Sweeney puts on leggy display in brown suede shorts as she dines at Bar Pitti in NYC

Sydney Sweeney, 25, put on a leggy display when she arrived Saturday night as Bar Pitti in New York City for dinner with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38.

The Euphoria star rocked a monochromatic brown look in a pair of brown suede shorts and a matching ribbed crew neck long sleeve jumper.

She wore sheer brown tights and knee-high brown boots to complete her sartorial look.

The White Lotus star wore her blonde hair in a ponytail with curtain bangs framing the face and carried a black handbag.

She shared on her Instagram story that the couple went to a Little Shop of Horrors performance starring her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow.

The outing comes as the actress faces rumors that she and her Everyone But You co-star Glen Powell, 34, are having an affair.

Fans seem to think the two actors have taken their onscreen chemistry off screen, especially since the Top Gun: Maverick star’s girlfriend of three years Gigi Paris, 30, split last week.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that last week Davino left the West Los Angeles home in Sydney with packed bags and her dog.

Compounding the situation is the fact that the Everything Sucks alum hasn’t worn her $150,000 engagement ring lately.

She was spotted Friday night at an Armani Beauty event in New York City without her ring.

And on Thursday, Sydney was spotted at her Los Angeles home with her bare ring finger exposed in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

However, after Friday’s Armani Beauty event, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was spotted walking the streets of New York City with her husband.

And the couple were out on their date night on Saturday, with Sydney sharing two images to her Instagram Stories that showed her and Davino attending Little Shop of Horrors.

One of the snaps was a backstage shot with Maude, which Sydney captioned, “@maudeapatow you totally blew me away. I love you so much. You are so damn talented,” and added a heart emoji.

Sources close to Sydney recently said the actress is still happily engaged to her fiancé Jonathan.

The source told TMZ that the costars “are not dating” and that the Sharp Objects actress has been living with Davino again since wrapping up filming of her upcoming romantic comedy.

“Everything is fine between them,” a source said on Tuesday, before being spotted without her engagement ring.