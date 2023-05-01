USF Football Player Accused Of Strangling Victim

TAMPA (HCSO) – Deputies have arrested a University of South Florida football player on a domestic violence charge. On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a victim reporting that Michel Dukes, 22, physically assaulted them.

Through investigative means, deputies learned that there was a verbal argument between Dukes and the victim. At some point, while at the victim’s residence on the 4300 block of Shire Court, it turned physical, and that’s when deputies say Dukes strangled the victim. He is an active student at USF and on the school’s football roster.

“I applaud this victim for coming forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

Michel Dukes is facing one felony charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

