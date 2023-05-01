AOC rules out 2024 Senate run: ‘She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,’ spokesperson says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ruled out a 2024 Senate run, her spokesperson told Politico.

AOC has been regarded as one of Senator Kristen Gillibrand’s strongest possible challengers.

“She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” her spokesperson said.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has closed the door to a 2024 Senate run, according to her spokesperson.

“She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” Lauren Hitt, Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson, told Politico.

AOC’s possible candidacy was one of the only roadblocks to Gillibrand sailing to reelection, The Hill reported. With the superstar New York Representative declining to challenge the Democratic senator, one of Gillibrand’s strongest possible challengers is no longer a threat to her campaign.

In 2021, Ocasio-Cortez told Insider she didn’t want her legions of adoring, progressive fans dreaming of her toppling House or Senate leadership — or even winning the White House.

“That’s a lot to put on one person,” she said.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

